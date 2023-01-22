Solid victory for Edina Hornets – shut out St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Edina Hornets won their home game against the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Sandven. Jackson Nevers and Caden Morgan assisted.

Barrett Dexheimer increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period.

In the end the 3-0 came from Matt Vander Vort who increased the Hornets' lead, assisted by Bobby Cowan and Lucas Cole, late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Hornets will host Wayzata at 7 p.m. CST at Black River Falls Tigers and the Knights will host Minnetonka at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.