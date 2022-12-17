Solid victory for Eden Prairie Eagles – shut out Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The Eden Prairie Eagles won their road game against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Eagles opened strong, right after the puck drop with Andy Earl scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Cole Saterdalen and Tate Bloch.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Mason Moe scored, assisted by Teddy Townsend and Connor Crowley.

The Eagles scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from John Kleis who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Dawson Miller and Tate Bloch, late in the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Elks will host the Hornets at 8 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena and the Eagles will play against the Thunderhawks at 6 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena.