Solid victory for East Grand Forks Green Wave – shut out Thief River Falls Prowlers

East Grand Forks Green Wave won its home game against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The hosting Green Wave took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Hunter Varnson. Caleb Schmiedeberg assisted.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Landon Jamieson scored, assisted by Jace Van Eps and Brock Schultz.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Jace Fore netted one, assisted by Nick Corbett and Caleb Schmiedeberg.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes into the period when Brock Schultz beat the goalie.

Landon Jamieson increased the lead to 5-0 in the third period, assisted by Brock Schultz and Jace Van Eps.

Grady Magner increased the lead to 6-0 only seconds later, assisted by Caleb Schmiedeberg and Sam Frost.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Jace Van Eps who increased the Green Wave's lead, assisted by Cole Bies, late in the third period. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Green Wave will play the Rams at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena, and the Prowlers will play the Lumberjacks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.