High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for East Grand Forks Green Wave – shut out Grand Forks Central Knights

East Grand Forks Green Wave won its home game against the Grand Forks Central Knights. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

500193476_ed137acfba5e131f48707afafb9c9d9a.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 14, 2022 06:29 AM
Next games:

The Green Wave travels to Grand Forks Red River on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Knights visit Bismarck Legacy to play the Bismarck Legacy players on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. CST.

