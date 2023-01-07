Solid victory for Duluth East Greyhounds – shut out Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

The Duluth East Greyhounds won their home game against the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Aiden Spenningsby. Grady Downs and Cole Christian assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Caden Cole in the first period, assisted by Makoto Sudoh and Noah Teng.

The Greyhounds scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Greyhounds made it 6-0 when Thomas Gunderson scored, assisted by Grant Winkler and Henry Murray late into the third period. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Greyhounds travel to Stillwater on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Thunderhawks will face Superior on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.