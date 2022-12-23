Solid victory for Duluth East Greyhounds – shut out Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

The Duluth East Greyhounds won their road game against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The visiting Greyhounds started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Grant Winkler scoring in the first minute, assisted by Noah Teng and Ian Christian.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Luke Rose scored, assisted by Stratton Maas and Nathan Teng.

The Greyhounds' Thomas Gunderson increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Wyatt Vallie and Cole Christian.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first period when Grant Winkler scored again, assisted by Cole Christian.

The Greyhounds scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Wyatt Peterson netted one, assisted by Cole Christian and Thomas Gunderson.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Aiden Spenningsby who increased the Greyhounds' lead, assisted by Thomas Gunderson and Wyatt Peterson, late in the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Hilltoppers host the Bagley/Fosston Flyers on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Greyhounds will face Blaine at home on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.