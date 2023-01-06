Solid victory for Duluth Denfeld Hunters – shut out Proctor Rails

The Duluth Denfeld Hunters won their road game against the Proctor Rails. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Hunters took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nolan Harju. Andy Larson assisted.

John Scott increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period.

Next up:

The Hunters play against North Shore on Friday at 2 p.m. CST at Proctor. The Rails will face International Falls on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.