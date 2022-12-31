Solid victory for Dodge County Wildcats – shut out Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The Dodge County Wildcats won their road game against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The Dodge Wildcats have now racked up four straight road wins.

Next games:

The Eagles travel to the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena. The Dodge Wildcats will face Rochester Lourdes at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena.