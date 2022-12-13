Solid victory for Detroit Lakes Lakers – shut out Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

The Detroit Lakes Lakers won their road game against the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Lakers started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Cole Larson scoring in the first period, assisted by Tommy Suckert and Aiden Kennedy.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Aiden Kennedy beat the goalie, assisted by Jacob Thomas and Carter Bellefeuille.

Grady Kirschner increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Chase Kukowski and Tommy Suckert.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Jace Fields who increased the Lakers' lead, assisted by Carter Bellefeuille and Cole Larson, in the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Panthers host Lake of the Woods at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena and the Lakers visit Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.