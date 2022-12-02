Solid victory for Detroit Lakes Lakers – shut out Fergus Falls Otters

The Detroit Lakes Lakers won their home game against the Fergus Falls Otters. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Lakers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Cole Larson. Carter Bellefeuille and Jace Fields assisted.

Tommy Suckert scored in the second period, assisted by Jace Fields and Cole Larson.

Jack Turner then tallied a goal late into the second period, making the score 3-0. Cole Deraney assisted.

The Lakers made it 4-0 when Aiden Kennedy found the back of the net, assisted by Ben Hines and Tommy Suckert late in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Lakers will host the Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Ice Arena, and the Otters will visit the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center.