Solid victory for Delano Tigers – shut out Southwest Christian Stars

The Delano Tigers won their road game against the Southwest Christian Stars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Bryce Peterson. Will Brown and Cole Schmidt assisted.

The Tigers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 6-0 came from Mason Hargarten who increased the Tigers' lead, assisted by Will Brown and Vinny Cappelleri, late into the third period. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Stars will travel to the Dodge County Wildcats on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena. The Tigers will face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.