Solid victory for Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders – shut out Gentry Academy Stars

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders won their home game against the Gentry Academy Stars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Raiders.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 7-0 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Raiders face Forest Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Stars take on Shakopee on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.