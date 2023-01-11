Solid victory for Chisago Lakes Wildcats – shut out Northern Edge

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won their road game against Northern Edge. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The Wildcats opened strong, early in the game with Drake Thyen scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ben Kerkow and Cullen Dorcas.

The Wildcats' Andrew Swanson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Jack Bakken and Colin Dunleavy.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Jack Bakken late into the first, assisted by Dylan Dassner and Tim Madden.

The Wildcats scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Cullen Dorcas increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period, assisted by Nik Jinks and Nate Bluhm.

The Wildcats made it 8-0 when Cam Stangl scored, assisted by Griffen Perrault in the middle of the third. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Northern Edge players travels to the Becker/Big Lake Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Wildcats will face Monticello on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.