Solid victory for Chisago Lakes Wildcats – shut out Becker/Big Lake Eagles
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won their road game against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.
The Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jack Bakken. Nik Jinks and Andrew Swanson assisted.
The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nik Jinks late into the first, assisted by Cullen Dorcas and Jack Bakken.
The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Wildcats.
Griffen Perrault increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Nate Bluhm and Cullen Dorcas.
The Wildcats made it 7-0 when Cullen Dorcas scored, assisted by Jack Bakken and Andrew Swanson in the middle of the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Coming up:
The Eagles host the Mora-Milaca Mustangs on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Wildcats will face Forest Lake at home on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.