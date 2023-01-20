Solid victory for Chisago Lakes Wildcats – shut out Becker/Big Lake Eagles

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won their road game against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jack Bakken. Nik Jinks and Andrew Swanson assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nik Jinks late into the first, assisted by Cullen Dorcas and Jack Bakken.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Wildcats.

Griffen Perrault increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Nate Bluhm and Cullen Dorcas.

The Wildcats made it 7-0 when Cullen Dorcas scored, assisted by Jack Bakken and Andrew Swanson in the middle of the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Eagles host the Mora-Milaca Mustangs on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Wildcats will face Forest Lake at home on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.