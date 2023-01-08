Solid victory for Chisago Lakes Wildcats – shut out Alexandria Area Cardinals

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won their road game against the Alexandria Area Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Wildcats opened strong, early in the game with Cullen Dorcas scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Drake Thyen and Ben Kerkow.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Ben Kerkow netted one, assisted by Jack Bakken.

The Wildcats made it 3-0 when Brock Thompson scored, assisted by Dustin Palewicz in the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Cardinals hosting the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center, and the Wildcats playing the Northern Edge players at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.