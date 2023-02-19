Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Chanhassen Storm – shut out Delano Tigers

The Chanhassen Storm won their road game against the Delano Tigers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:08 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Storm took the lead when Gavin Uhlenkamp scored the first goal assisted by Jack Christ and Ben Curtis.

Joey Parker increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Drew Jensen.

