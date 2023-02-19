Solid victory for Chanhassen Storm – shut out Delano Tigers

The Chanhassen Storm won their road game against the Delano Tigers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Storm took the lead when Gavin Uhlenkamp scored the first goal assisted by Jack Christ and Ben Curtis.

Joey Parker increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Drew Jensen.