Solid victory for Chanhassen Storm – shut out Chaska Hawks

The Chanhassen Storm won their road game against the Chaska Hawks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Storm took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jack Christ. Drew Jensen and Gavin Uhlenkamp assisted.

Tyler Smith scored late in the second period, assisted by Jake Risch and Drew Jensen.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Gavin Uhlenkamp scored, assisted by Owen Buesgens and Kam Hendrickson.

The Storm increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Tyler Smith netted one yet again, assisted by Brayden Willis and Col Baker. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

The Hawks play Buffalo away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Storm will face Minnetonka at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.