Solid victory for Centennial Cougars – shut out Osseo Orioles

The Centennial Cougars won their road game against the Osseo Orioles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The Cougars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Harper Searles scoring in the first period, assisted by Peyton Blair.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Peyton Blair late in the first period, assisted by Harper Searles and Avrey Clarner.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Cougars led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The Cougars increased the lead to 8-0 within the first minute when Hayden Frank beat the goalie, assisted by Palmer LeMay and Avrey Clarner. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Orioles face Hopkins at 3 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena and the Cougars take on Anoka on the road at 3 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.