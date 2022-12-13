Solid victory for Centennial Cougars – shut out Blaine Bengals

The Centennial Cougars won their home game against the Blaine Bengals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 9-0.

The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Cougars.

The Cougars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 8-0 going in to the second break.

The Cougars increased the lead to 9-0 early into the third period when Caleb Krinkie scored, assisted by Heath Nelson. That left the final score at 9-0.

Coming up:

The Cougars host Hermantown on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena. The Bengals will face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.