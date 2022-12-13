SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Solid victory for Bemidji Lumberjacks – shut out Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Bemidji Lumberjacks won their home game against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 13, 2022 04:00 AM
The Lumberjacks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Joey Fankhanel. Hunter Brodina and Peyton Neadeau assisted.

Austin Coe scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Casey Rupp.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Lumberjacks will host the Sabres at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena and the Prowlers will play against the Lakers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

