Solid victory for Baldwin-Woodville – shut out Red Wing Wingers

The Baldwin-Woodville won their road game against the Red Wing Wingers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Baldwin-Woodville players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brennen Sanders. Brody Everts assisted.

The Baldwin-Woodville's players Blake Lokken increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Gavin Sell and Davis Paulsen.

The Baldwin-Woodville players increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Rhett Schweitzer scored, assisted by Gavin Finstad and Ryan Boeseneilers.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Baldwin-Woodville players.

Next games:

The Wingers travel to Austin on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Baldwin-Woodville players host St. Paul Highland - Central to play the Scots on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.