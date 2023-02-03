Solid victory for Bagley/Fosston Flyers – shut out MayPort Ice Dawgs

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers won their road game against the MayPort Ice Dawgs. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

Next games:

The teams play again on Monday, with the Ice Dawgs hosting Crookston at 7 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena, and the Flyers hosting Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.