Solid victory for Bagley/Fosston Flyers – shut out Breckenridge Blades

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers won their home game against the Breckenridge Blades. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 9-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Markus Olson. Breckin Levin assisted.

The Flyers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Breckin Levin scored, assisted by Markus Olson.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Flyers led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Flyers increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute when Quinten Friborg netted one yet again, assisted by Markus Olson and Breckin Levin.

Breckin Levin increased the lead to 8-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Markus Olson and Beau Gunderson.

The Flyers made it 9-0 when Markus Olson found the back of the net, assisted by Beau Gunderson late in the third. That left the final score at 9-0.

The Flyers play Crookston away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Blades will face MayPort at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.