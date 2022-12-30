Solid victory for Andover Huskies – shut out Rosemount Irish

The Andover Huskies won their home game against the Rosemount Irish. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Next games:

The Andover Huskies host the Maple Grove Crimson on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Community Center. The Irish will face Hermantown at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center.