High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Andover Huskies – shut out Rosemount Irish

The Andover Huskies won their home game against the Rosemount Irish. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

img_500210793_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 29, 2022 10:12 PM
Next games:

The Andover Huskies host the Maple Grove Crimson on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Community Center. The Irish will face Hermantown at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center.