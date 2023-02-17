Solid victory for Andover Huskies – shut out Centennial Cougars

The Andover Huskies won their road game against the Centennial Cougars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The visiting Andover Huskies opened strong, early in the game with Tristen May-Robinson scoring in the first period.

The Andover Huskies' Cooper Conway increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Tristen May-Robinson.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Cooper Conway scored again, assisted by Macklin Yelle.

Gavyn Thoreson scored midway through the second period, assisted by Cayden Casey.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute when Cooper Conway beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.

Ben Doll increased the lead to 6-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Cayden Casey.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Cayden Casey who increased the Andover Huskies' lead, late into the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.