Solid victory for Albert Lea Tigers – shut out Mankato East/Loyola Cougars
The Albert Lea Tigers won their home game against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.
The hosting Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Tim Chalmers.
The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Max Edwin netted one, assisted by Connor Pirsig and Spencer VanBeek.
The Tigers made it 3-0 when Eli Farris found the back of the net, late.
Next up:
The Tigers play Rochester Mayo away on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Cougars will face Hutchinson at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.