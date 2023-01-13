Single-goal win for Windom Eagles over Minnesota River Bulldogs

The road-team Windom Eagles seized a win against the Minnesota River Bulldogs at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The team won 5-4 on Thursday.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will play the Trojans at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, and the Eagles will play the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.