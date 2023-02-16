Single-goal win for St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans over St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

The road-team St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans seized a win against the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena. The team won 4-3 on Wednesday.

Coming up:

The Spartans play against Northern Edge on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The Scots will face Two Rivers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.