Single-goal win for St. Louis Park Orioles over Hastings Raiders
The road-team St. Louis Park Orioles seized a win against the Hastings Raiders at Hastings Civic Arena. The team won 4-3 on Wednesday.
The road-team St. Louis Park Orioles seized a win against the Hastings Raiders at Hastings Civic Arena. The team won 4-3 on Wednesday.
Next up:
On Friday the Raiders will play on the road against the Zephyrs at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center, while the Orioles will face the Trojans road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.