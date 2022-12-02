Single-goal win for Shakopee Sabers over Holy Family Fire

The road-team Shakopee Sabers seized a win against the Holy Family Fire at Victoria Recreation Center. The team won 3-2 on Thursday.

The Fire took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tommy Agerland . Erik Charchenko and Kieran Paidosh assisted.

Carson Steinhoff scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Cooper Simpson and Linus Toward.

Halfway through, Jackson Vogel scored a goal, assisted by Linus Toward and Zane Orchard, making the score 2-1.

Cooper Simpson increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Jackson Vogel.

Mason Grinnell narrowed the gap to 3-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Tommy Agerland and Bryce Wilhala.

Coming up:

The Fire travel to the Totino-Grace Eagles on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center. The Sabers will face Lakeville North at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.