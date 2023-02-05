Single-goal win for Sartell Sabres over Rock Ridge Wolverines
The home-team Sartell Sabres seized a win against the Rock Ridge Wolverines at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The team won 1-0 on Saturday.
Next games:
Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Sabres hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East, and the Wolverines hosting Hermantown at Hermantown Hockey Arena.