High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Single-goal win for Sartell Sabres over Rock Ridge Wolverines

The home-team Sartell Sabres seized a win against the Rock Ridge Wolverines at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The team won 1-0 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 09:14 PM
Next games:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Sabres hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East, and the Wolverines hosting Hermantown at Hermantown Hockey Arena.