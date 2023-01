Single-goal win for Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers over Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The home-team Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers seized a win against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The team won 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Panthers chalked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Panthers hosting Breckenridge at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena, and the Wolverines visiting Northern Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.