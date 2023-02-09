Single-goal win for Onalaska/La Crosse over La Crescent-Hokah Lancers

The road-team Onalaska/La Crosse seized a win against the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers at Austin Packers. The team won 7-6 on Tuesday.

Onalaska/La Crosse's Noah Gillette scored the game-winning goal.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Onalaska/La Crosse players led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Onalaska/La Crosse players.

Colton Holzer tied it up 5-5 halfway through the third period, assisted by Alex Von Arx.

Colin Comeau took the lead one minute later.

Alex Von Arx tied the game 6-6 one minute later, assisted by Mitchell Reining and Colton Holzer.

Noah Gillette took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Colin Comeau.