The home-team New Ulm Eagles seized a win against the Windom Eagles at New Ulm Civic Center. The team won 4-3 on Monday.

Next up:

The Eagles travel to Fairmont on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Eagles will face Morris/Benson Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at MayPort Ice Dawgs.