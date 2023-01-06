SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Single-goal win for Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks over Two Rivers Warriors

The road-team Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks seized a win against the Two Rivers Warriors at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The team won 3-2 on Thursday.

img_500214409_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 11:08 PM
Coming up:

The Warriors host Hill-Murray on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The White Hawks visit Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.