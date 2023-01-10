SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Single-goal win for Minnesota River Bulldogs over Redwood Valley Cardinals

The road-team Minnesota River Bulldogs seized a win against the Redwood Valley Cardinals at Redwood Area Community Center. The team won 2-1 on Monday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 09, 2023 09:53 PM
Coming up:

The Cardinals host Luverne on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center. The Bulldogs will face Fairmont on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.

