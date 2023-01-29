High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Single-goal win for Luverne Cardinals over Windom Eagles

The home-team Luverne Cardinals seized a win against the Windom Eagles at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The team won 6-5 on Saturday.

img_500237701_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:06 PM
Next games:

On Tuesday the Cardinals will play at home against the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena, while the Eagles will face the Rockets road at 5:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.

