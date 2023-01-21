Single-goal win for Lake of the Woods Bears over Moose Lake Area Rebels

The road-team Lake of the Woods Bears seized a win against the Moose Lake Area Rebels at Riverside Arena. The team won 4-3 on Friday.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Rebels will host the Broncos at 1 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena, and the Bears will visit the Timberwolves at 2 p.m. CST at International Arena.