Single-goal win for Irondale-St. Anthony Knights over Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The road-team Irondale-St. Anthony Knights seized a win against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic. The team won 3-2 on Tuesday.


The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 03:36 AM
Next games:

On Wednesday, the Hunters will host the Huskies at 2 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic and the Knights will play against the Wolfpack at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic.