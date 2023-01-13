Simon's two goals net Monticello Moose victory over Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Monticello Moose bested the visiting Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Thursday, ending 4-1.

The Moose took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gunnar Simon. Roman Thompson and Landen Scherber assisted.

Nik Jinks scored early in the second period, assisted by Jack Bakken and Nate Bluhm.

Halfway through, Tyler Bitz scored a goal, assisted by Alec Mayer, making the score 2-1.

Gunnar Simon increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Landen Scherber.

Jake Larson increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Brady Bergstrom and Tyler Miller.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Moose will play the Tigers at 2 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, and the Wildcats will play the Packers at 3 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.