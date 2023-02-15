Simley Spartans win at home against Two Rivers Warriors

A close game saw the Simley Spartans just edge out the Two Rivers Warriors on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

The Spartans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Caden Renslow. Matt Milner and Joey Stanton assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Caden Renslow scored again, assisted by Kyle Deutsch.

The Warriors narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Andrew Eckmann beat the goalie, assisted by Nate Rohrer and William Geddes.

The Spartans made it 3-1 with a goal from Caden Renslow.

The Warriors narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute when Joe Shepherd netted one, assisted by Matthew Rash.

Next games:

The Warriors play against St. Thomas Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center. The Spartans will face Coon Rapids on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.