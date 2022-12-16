Simley Spartans pull ahead in the third to defeat Tartan Titans

The Simley Spartans were victorious at home against the Tartan Titans. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Simley pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-4.

Simley's Joey Stanton scored the game-winning goal.

The Spartans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Zach Hilsgen . Carl Lane and Oscar Thibodeau assisted.

The Titans tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Colin Kammerer in the first period, assisted by Stone Resch.

The Spartans' Zach Hilsgen took the lead in the first period, assisted by Jake Stanton .

Colin Kammerer scored late into the second period, assisted by Kellen Maher.

Zach Hilsgen took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jake Stanton.

Stone Resch tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Ben Milan.

Noah Joyce took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Gavin Buche and Shawn Duggan.

Jake Stanton tied it up 4-4 five minutes later, assisted by Joey Stanton and Caden Renslow.

Joey Stanton took the lead one minute later, assisted by Jake Stanton.

Next games:

The Spartans travel to Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Titans visit St. Paul Academy to play the Spartans on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.