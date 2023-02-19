Simley Spartans pull ahead in the third to defeat Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Simley Spartans were victorious at home against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Simley pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Owen Fitzgerald. Jack Bakken assisted.

Ethan Unglesbee scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Caden Renslow.

Jake Stanton took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Caden Renslow and Ethan Unglesbee.

Caden Renslow increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later.