High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Simley Spartans pull ahead in the third to defeat Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Simley Spartans were victorious at home against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Simley pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

img_500255709_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:11 PM

The Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Owen Fitzgerald. Jack Bakken assisted.

Ethan Unglesbee scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Caden Renslow.

Jake Stanton took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Caden Renslow and Ethan Unglesbee.

Caden Renslow increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.