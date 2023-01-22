Simley Spartans have ended their losing streak after 2-6 vs. Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The game between the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks and the hosting Simley Spartans finished 6-2. Simley's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Eli Boone. Louis Tuccitto assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Zach Hilsgen scored.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Matt Milner late in the first, assisted by Caden Renslow and Zach Hilsgen.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Eli Boone increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period, assisted by Carl Lane.

Tyler Thurston narrowed the gap to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jack Jewison.

The White Hawks narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Evan Ross beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Jewison and Camron Peterson.

Coming up:

The Spartans will travel to the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The White Hawks will face Monticello at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.