Simley Spartans beat Red Wing Wingers

The Simley Spartans won their road game against the Red Wing Wingers on Saturday, ending 5-2.

The Spartans started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Matt Milner scoring in the first period, assisted by Jake Stanton and Joey Stanton .

The Wingers' Ethan Anderson tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Conner Preston.

The Spartans scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Braden Evanson increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third period.

Coming up:

The Wingers host the Northfield Raiders on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Spartans will face Hastings at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center.