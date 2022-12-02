Siddons strikes twice as Waconia Wildcats beat Greenway Raiders

The Waconia Wildcats defeated the hosting Greenway Raiders 4-2 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Luke Puchner scored the first goal assisted by Ryan Miller and Carter Hertzog.

Brett Siddons increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Luke Puchner.

Thomas Vekich narrowed the gap to 2-1 just one minute later, assisted by Jacques Villenueve and Carter Cline.

Zach Sorenson increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Ryan Miller and Luke Puchner.

Aden Springer narrowed the gap to 3-2 four minutes later, assisted by Thomas Vekich and Dylan Villenueve.

Brett Siddons increased the lead to 4-2 just one minute later, assisted by Drew Vacek.

Next up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Raiders will face South St. Paul at home at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins Berardo, while the Wildcats host Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.