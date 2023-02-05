Sharp shooting from Welinski in Little Falls Flyers' win over Northern Lakes Lightning
The host Little Falls Flyers claimed six goals the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning on Saturday. The final score was 6-4.
Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Flyers led 4-2 going in to the second period.
The Flyers scored zero goal in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.
The Flyers increased the lead to 5-3 within the first minute of the third period when Luke Avery scored, assisted by Carter Oothoudt.
Easton Anderson narrowed the gap to 5-4 six minutes later.
Joey Welinski increased the lead to 6-4 nine minutes later, assisted by Matt Filippi.
Coming up:
Next up, the Flyers face St. Cloud Cathedral at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex. The Lightning take on Hibbing/Chisholm at home at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center. Both games take place on Tuesday.