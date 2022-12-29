Sharp shooting from Thoreson in Andover Huskies' win over Hill-Murray Pioneers

The host Andover Huskies claimed five goals the hosting Hill-Murray Pioneers on Wednesday. The final score was 5-2.

The Andover Huskies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gavyn Thoreson. Caiden Belisle assisted.

The Andover Huskies' Rocko Gorowsky increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by KJ Sauer and Gavin Sullivan.

The Pioneers narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Seth Klepac scored, assisted by Lucas Mann and Simon Seidl.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Andover Huskies.

Gavyn Thoreson increased the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Cayden Casey and Cooper Conway.

Cayden Casey increased the lead to 5-2 six minutes later, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson and Tristen May-Robinson.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Pioneers will play the Rebels at 2:30 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Park, and the Andover Huskies will play the Irish at 5 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Park.