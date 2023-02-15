Sharp shooting from Theisen in Coon Rapids Cardinals' win over Simley Spartans

The host Coon Rapids Cardinals claimed six goals the hosting Simley Spartans on Monday. The final score was 6-4.

The Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Nicolas Espinosa scoring in the first period, assisted by Nate Klinsing and Cayden Alphin.

The Spartans' Matt Milner tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Louis Tuccitto and Caden Renslow.

Trenton Theisen scored early into the second period, assisted by Matt Stalboerger.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Tyler Barsness scored, assisted by Trenton Theisen.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Tristan Golen beat the goalie, assisted by Zach Novak and Tanden Bush.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third when Luke Rising netted one, assisted by Dylan Bushy.

Carl Lane narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Louis Tuccitto and Oscar Thibodeau.

The Spartans' Caden Renslow narrowed the gap again, assisted by Matt Milner and Zach Hilsgen at 8:44 into the third period.

The Spartans narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Oscar Thibodeau found the back of the net, assisted by Jake Stanton and Matt Milner.

Trenton Theisen increased the lead to 6-4 less than a minute later.