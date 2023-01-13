Sharp shooting from Steffen in Roseville Area Raiders' win over Stillwater Area Ponies
The host Roseville Area Raiders claimed five goals the visiting Stillwater Area Ponies on Thursday. The final score was 5-1.
The Raiders took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Luke Steffen. Tommy Molloy and Landon Steffen assisted.
The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Landon Steffen late into the first, assisted by Luke Steffen.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 4-1 going in to the third period.
Jacob Villella increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jesse Gale .
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Raiders hosting the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena and the Ponies visiting the Mustangs at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center.